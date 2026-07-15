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The JC Leader

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US warning underscores why anti-Israel trade measures would be an act of national self-harm

Undermining ties with Britain’s chief military ally and trading partner as well as the Jewish state – a technological and defence powerhouse – would carry enormous strategic costs

July 15, 2026 09:58
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Andy Burnham (Image: Getty Images)
2 min read
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The United States has warned against imposing trade sanctions on Israel, saying that such measures would “subvert US interests”. It is a warning that should be taken with the utmost seriousness. It is not merely a defence of America’s “model ally”, as the US defence strategy paper describes Israel, but a declaration by Britain’s indispensable security partner that such measures would be strategically harmful.

In a statement to the JC, a spokesman for the US State Department said: “The US government firmly opposes this effort and rejects any efforts to economically isolate, or discriminate against, Israel. Such initiatives subvert US interests in the region and undermine the prospects for peace.”

A British government contemplating such measures would therefore risk not only another quarrel with Jerusalem but also a serious rupture with Washington. It would be an extraordinary act of self-harm.

The government has for some time been considering restrictions on trade with Israeli settlements in the West Bank and Andy Burnham, widely expected to succeed Sir Keir Starmer as prime minister, suggested a possible outright ban as part of a more punitive approach towards Israel.

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Topics:

settlements

West Bank

Andy Burnham

Sir Keir Starmer

Labour

Green Party

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