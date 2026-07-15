Exclusive: Green Party councillor dubs ‘Zionist Israel more evil than Nazis’ in leaked messages

According to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism – adopted by the Green Party in 2021 – comparing Israeli policy to that of the Nazis is an explicit example of contemporary Jew-hate.

Morgan photographed with Green MP Hannah Spencer and former leader Caroline Lucas (Photo: Instagram)

[Missing Credit]

Morgan, who claimed to be working as a research officer on the Green Party's election manifesto, stating on LinkedIn that he was helping align it with “current political trends” (the JC understands this is in a voluntary capacity for his local party), went on to say he trusts his “lying eyes... over the many obvious, blatant and easily debunkable lies of Zionist Israel.”

The councillor, who has been photographed with a roster of senior Green figures including Mothin Ali and Gorton and Denton MP Hannah Spencer, also made references to the Holocaust, suggesting that Zionists seek to “deny” other victims of the Shoah.

“If you notice, Zionists always do all they can to deny all other victims of the holocaust (which include disabled, LGBT+, Romany Gypies [sic], [Trade] Unionists, Socialists, Slavs, etc.),” he said.

“I can't remember which Zionist rabbi (?) it was, but they said (and I'm paraphrasing), including other victims of the Holocaust dilutes Jewish suffering and impact and therefore must be denied/ignored.”

Posting under the name “Adz,” the messages were sent on Saturday in the "G4P Public Chat" WhatsApp group, which has hundreds of members.

Seemingly aware that messages from the group had previously been reported in the press, Morgan referred to “media spies in the chat”, saying that his view of Israel being “worse than Nazis” was “the opinion of many Holocaust survivors, genocide scholars (many of whom are also Jewish and study the Holocaust and genocide), humanitarian organisations, and so forth.”

Morgan's comments are the latest in a series of controversial messages to emerge from the Greens for Palestine WhatsApp group.

The JC previously revealed that members discussed how to pressure Green MP Ellie Chowns to vote against measures to proscribe Iran’s IRGC, arguing that a ban would support a “genocidal Israeli plan” and make the party “complicit in the violence of US imperialism”.

Morgan at a Pro-Palestine demonstration (Instagram)

[Missing Credit]

The paper also exposed documents that showed how the influential anti-Israel faction demanded Jewish Green members seeking mediation over political differences first "liberate" their minds “from the grip of supremacist Zionism” before any dialogue could be considered.

The latest revelations come as concerns mount over the Green Party's internal complaints system amid allegations of antisemitism and extreme antizionism.

According to recordings heard by The Times, senior staff warned that the party “lacks guidance” on how to deal with a surge in internal complaints and that the system is “simply not fit for purpose”.

Harry Clarke, the party's senior complaints manager, reportedly told a meeting last month that the rapid increase in membership had been “constrictive” on the complaints team, which had struggled to keep pace with reports, according to The Times.

Clarke said the complaints process “may have worked when [the party] had a limited number of members”, adding: “However, at the moment, given the size of the party, it is simply not fit for purpose.”

The Times also reported that an internal report showed 116 complaints were made in the year ending last June, but that only 18 had been concluded.

Responding to the JC, Morgan doubled down on his remarks, saying: “I believe that in certain respects Israel has become more evil than Nazi Germany. Obviously not in respect of the extermination of six million Jews, but in other respects yes.”

He went on to claim that Israel’s alleged use of torture, rape and starvation is at least comparable to or worse than the crimes of the Nazis.

“Although the Nazis tortured their victims, the setting up of torture camps like Sde Teiman is something new,” he claimed.

“The Nazis did not rape those they held in concentration camps because they saw this as contamination of the Nazi genes. Israeli forces, however, do rape Palestinians and internationals (including the crew of the Global Sumud Flotillas) using dogs, objects, and directly.

"I’m not aware that the Nazis systematically targeted the Red Cross; in fact, they tended (not always) to respect the convention of not targeting Red Cross personnel. The Nazis did target journalists and humanitarian workers, just as the IDF targets them.

"Even the Nazis didn’t destroy the Jewish hospital in Berlin. The IDF has targeted and destroyed Gaza’s medical infrastructure completely, amounting to medicide. The IDF has also targeted schools, universities and vital infrastructure. This goes further than the Nazis went.”

Asked about his claims regarding the Holocaust, Morgan said: "It is common for Zionists to say that the Holocaust only applies to Jews.

"This is very widespread… Yad Vashem is dedicated only to the Jews who died in the Holocaust; it does not include other victims. I haven’t located the specific rabbi in question, but again, it is a very common belief that including others in the Holocaust dilutes Jewish suffering.

"The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust only includes Jews; all others are considered genocides.”

Morgan added: “I did not refer to Jewish people in my criticism, but instead to Israel, and deliberately used the term Zionism… to conflate Judaism with Zionism and Israel is itself antisemitic. All my Jewish friends reject this conflation and have said clearly that it increases antisemitism.”

A Green Party spokesman said: “These messages are in a space which is not affiliated with the Green Party and therefore not moderated by any Party staff or officials. If any members' or councillors' comments are not in line with the values of the Green Party, it is something we will look into.”