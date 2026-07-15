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Exclusive: Green Party councillor dubs ‘Zionist Israel more evil than Nazis’ in leaked messages

Adam Morgan also claimed that Zionists seek to ‘deny’ parts of the Holocaust, and that he is working on Zack Polanski’s next manifesto

July 15, 2026 10:47
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Cllr Adam Morgan and Green co-deputy Mothin Ali (Photo: Instagram)

By

Jane Prinsley

4 min read
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A Green Party councillor, who claimed to be working on the party’s next manifesto, said Israel is “more evil than Nazis” in leaked WhatsApp messages seen by the JC.

Adam Morgan, a Green parish councillor for Histon and Impington on the outskirts of Cambridge since May 2026, made the comments in the WhatsApp group for Greens for Palestine, a left-wing anti-Israel faction within Zack Polanski's party.

Morgan, an astronomer and volunteer Green Party policy research officer, wrote: “Honestly, Zionist Israel has become more evil than even Nazi Germany, based on their utterly depraved actions, not only killing, but the other depraved things they also do.

“This opinion of Zionist Israel government and IOF [an acronym used by anti-Israel activists for the IDF, standing for ‘Israeli Occupation Forces’] being worse than Nazis based on their actions, is as you say, a widely held view, including amongst Holocaust survivors and Holocaust survivors’ children, and tbh [to be honest] I trust their views far more than Zionists and the blatantly biased MSM [mainstream media] and co,” he said.

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Green Party

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