The ‘Greens for Palestine’ Papers make an inquiry unavoidable

Lord Walney, a former Labour MP who was among the most persistent critics of antisemitism in his party during the Corbyn years, is right to sound the alarm. After reviewing the material, he concluded that "the Green Party seems as badly infected by prejudice as the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn" and called for a formal investigation by the Equality and Human Rights Commission. That call should be heeded.

The EHRC's intervention in Labour was justified because the party had developed systemic problems that its leadership proved unable or unwilling to address. The question now is whether a similar process is underway within the Greens.

What is troubling is not merely the prevalence of these views but their increasingly comprehensive nature. For a growing number of activists, antizionism appears to function less as a political position about a far-away conflict than as a totalising ideology through which other political questions are understood. It offers a single explanatory framework for disparate injustices and grievances and increasingly serves as a marker of moral identity. In that sense, it resembles what Harvard scholar Ruth Wisse has described as the "organisation of politics against the Jews" – not a prejudice operating at the margins of politics but a political project around which politics itself is organised.

There are signs that such a transformation is taking place. Greens for Palestine openly boasts of increasing the number of antizionist councillors within the party as the controversial motion branding Zionism as racism remains on the agenda for the party’s October conference. Antizionism appears to have become not one campaign among many but an all-encompassing creed and a central marker of the Greens’ political identity.

Nor can the party leadership escape responsibility. From downplaying the threat to the Jewish community despite a succession of violent antisemitic incidents, to supporting calls for lists of British citizens who have served in the IDF, Zack Polanski himself has repeatedly chosen rhetoric and causes that deepen rather than ease communal anxieties. Far from acting as a brake on radicalisation, he has frequently appeared to encourage it.

The Green Party is entitled to criticise Israel but when Jewish members are told to apologise for Israel's actions, when they are blamed for media coverage beyond their control, and when they are instructed to undergo ideological re-education before they can participate in internal dialogue, the issue is no longer Middle East policy – it is discrimination.

Ideally, the Green Party would confront this problem itself. If it will not, the EHRC should determine whether the circumstances now warrant the same level of scrutiny once applied to Labour. The evidence emerging from within the party suggests that such scrutiny is no longer merely justified but unavoidable.