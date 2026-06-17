The ‘Greens for Palestine’ Papers make an inquiry unavoidable

The Green Party has long presented itself as a movement united by concern for the environment. Increasingly, however, another cause appears to be defining its identity: an uncompromising antizionism that has moved from criticism of Israel into territory that should concern all those who value the norms of liberal democracy.
Documents obtained by this newspaper show that Greens for Palestine, an influential faction within the party, demanded that Jewish members seeking mediation over political differences first "liberate" their minds "from the supremacist grip of Zionism" before any such dialogue could be even considered. The group demanded that Jewish Greens apologise for the actions of the Israeli Embassy, retract media coverage for which they bore no responsibility, and condemn referrals of activists to the police.
Each of these demands carries troubling implications. To hold British Jews responsible for the actions of Israel is a classic antisemitic trope. To insist that Jewish party members answer for press coverage they neither authored nor controlled inevitably evokes the equally pernicious notion that Jews somehow exercise hidden influence over the media. And the requirement that Jews first free themselves from Zionism before dialogue can begin amounts to an ideological purity test. It is difficult to avoid the comparison with less enlightened eras in Europe, when Jews were expected to renounce their beliefs and convert to Christianity before they could be accepted in respectable society.
This is not merely a dispute between rival factions but points to a deeper problem within a party that increasingly appears consumed by a single obsession.
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