A British political advisor willing to fight for Iran suggests a threat beyond mere foreign influence

The willingness of a British political adviser to take up arms for the Iranian regime, as we report exclusively today, ought to dispel any remaining complacency about Tehran’s influence in this country.
Hussain Shafiei is not merely another excitable voice on social media. The British-Iranian served as George Galloway’s election coordinator and has appeared on the BBC to discuss British politics. Yet he now says that he has gone to Iran and would be “quite happy to be given a gun” to defend the Islamic Republic. He has also expressed support for Iran acquiring nuclear weapons and portrayed Hamas and Hezbollah as legitimate resistance movements rather than terrorist organisations.
Whether his conduct warrants investigation is a matter for the relevant authorities, particularly following the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a threat to national security. Politically, however, it plainly marks a serious escalation.
This revelation must also be considered alongside the spectacle, also reported by the JC, of British influencers travelling to the funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Some presented themselves as journalists while broadcasting the regime’s propaganda to large audiences at home. They praised the architect of Iran’s machinery of repression, celebrated his terrorist proxies and relayed demonstrations at which “death to Britain” was chanted.
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