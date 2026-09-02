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‘Any rabbis you know, tell them we have a vacancy’: Letters to the Editor, September 4 2026

The government’s double standards; Shabbat invitations; Dolly Parton’s wisdom

September 2, 2026 10:40
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Dolly Parton's wise words on wigs are shared this week (Photo: Getty Images)
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Double standards

Russia invaded Ukraine. Britain, admirably, leapt to its feet. Prime Minister after Prime Minister has thundered that an ally under attack will be defended, whatever it takes, for as long as it takes.

Hamas invaded Israel. Britain’s response was to suspend arms export licences to the country doing the defending. Successive governments have found time to lecture Jerusalem on the etiquette of not being murdered.

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