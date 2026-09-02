‘Any rabbis you know, tell them we have a vacancy’: Letters to the Editor, September 4 2026

Iran, meanwhile, continues its cheerful pursuit of nuclear weapons with the stated aim of erasing Israel from the map. Britain’s chief concern has not been the nuclear-armed regime promising genocide, but Israel’s ill manners in trying to stop it.

And when Hezbollah obliged by raining missiles onto Israeli towns, our politicians once again located the true aggressor: Israel, for objecting.

One ally gets tanks, training and standing ovations. The other gets a wagging finger and a cancelled arms licence. Both are democracies fighting for survival against enemies sworn to destroy them. Only one, it seems, is expected to do so with both hands tied behind its back.

So forgive me for borrowing from Ali G, but I’m struggling to find another explanation: is it coz they’re Jewish?





Shimon Cohen,

London N2

Chosen few

Rabbi Professor Samuel Lebens’ book God’s Chosen People (Judaism, August 28) reminded me of the sketch from the 1960s record “You Don’t Have To Be Jewish” where Cohen asks God : “Is it true that we are the chosen people?” “Yes Mr Cohen”, God replies, “You are the chosen people”.

“Well then,” replies Cohen, “would you mind choosing somebody else?”

Peter Fineman

Barrow Street

Wilts

Always welcome

After Jonathan Metliss’s article ( I went to five US shuls in one weekend – all full of life, August 14) I would be delighted to invite him to our shul. I am past chairman and now honorary life president of Catford and Bromley United Synagogue, which was formed in 1923. We are the only United Synagogue in South East London and cover Bromley, Lewisham, Greenwich and Bexley boroughs and all of Kent. We are an affiliated United Synagogue however we follow all the US laws and have a good relationship with the US and sit on the US Council. Jonathan, please don't ask do I need a passport! In our time we had the longest serving US rabbi (42 years) and are renowned for our excellent kiddushes . As we are currently without a rabbi you can take the service if you wish! Any rabbis you know,do tell them we have a vacancy.

Joe Burchell

Honorary Life President

Catford and Bromley Synagogue

I refer to Jonathan Metliss`s letter (Letters, August 28) and the remark made to Jonathan that he was “late for Shabbat services.” Whoever said that should look at the “whole” picture as succinctly described in the Torah. At Southend and Westcliff shul everyone is welcome at any time of the service and nor do we “ignore” anyone. In fact, even if there are late arrivals just in time for the kiddush, as long as we have our minyan for the start of the service, it is not an issue. This Shabbat we had a brisk morning service starting at 9.30am finishing before 11.30am. Some members had just put on their tallis or taken off their coats when we were singing Adon Olam. I should imagine most shuls would be more than happy just to get people into their shul building.

Geoffrey Pepper

Warden, Southend and Westcliff Hebrew Congregation.

Wrong order?

Your recent front page exclusive (The Israelis are here! Stars who light up English football, JC August 21) refers to Anan Khalaili as an Arab-Israeli. Surely, he is an Israeli-Arab.

We are British Jews, not Jewish Britons.

Peter Katz

Bushey Heath

Dolly’s wisdom

I am sure this summer has been very hot for those wearing sheitels

They can however find consolation from the late Dolly Parton who

you could say wore sheitels for her on stage performances and said

"The higher the hair the closer to God"

Llewellyn Gaba

Cardiff