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Judaism

Can we still be a chosen people in the 21st century?

Rabbi Professor Samuel Lebens believes so, as his new book on the subject explains

August 28, 2026 09:00
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Rabbi Professor Samuel Lebens

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4 min read
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We are often told that Judaism is more about deed than doctrine, but beliefs matter. When Jewish children are initiated into adulthood at their bneimitzvah, the bracha they recite over the Torah praises God for having “chosen us from all other peoples”.

For some modern Jewish thinkers, the notion of divine election was so difficult to reconcile with the principles of equality that they preferred to consign it to the past. But that is not a route that as an Orthodox rabbi, Rabbi Professor Samuel Lebens, is prepared to consider.

In his new book, God’s Chosen People – Judaism’s Most Divisive Doctrine, he submits the concept to scholarly scrutiny, from the Torah’s aspiration for us to be a “kingdom of priests and a holy nation”, to its evolution in the thought of the prophets, the sages, the medieval philosophers and finally of contemporary figures such as Rabbi Jonathan Sacks and the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Scheersohn.

While we revisit luminaries such as Yehuda Halevi and Maimonides, he also introduces lesser-known rabbis such as the 12th-century Netanel al-Fayumi, who believed God could send prophets to other religions, and the 19th- century Yisrael Lipshutz, the Tiferet Yisrael, who emphasised a twin-track to heaven, one for Jews, the other for the gentile world. And while the book appears as part of the series Oxford Studies in Analytic Theology, it is written in a style that non-specialists can follow. “There was a concerted effort to make this as accessible as possible,” Rabbi Lebens – an associate professor of philosophy at Haifa University who made aliyah from the UK in 2009 – told the JC. (Though passages on Rav Kook’s existence monism and Chasidic idealism require a taste for abstraction.)

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Topics:

Jewish values

Rabbis

Orthodox Judaism

Rabbi Lord Sacks

Jewish books

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