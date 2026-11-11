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Lorin Bell-Cross

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

Analysis

I helped expose Birmingham’s Maccabi scandal – the city’s latest anti-Israel antics don’t surprise me

Sources have told me that ‘conspiratorial’ views on the Jewish state are rampant in Labour locally

November 11, 2026 11:39
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Pro-Palestinian protesters in Birmingham before match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv last November (HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images)
3 min read
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There was something depressingly familiar in the antics of Birmingham council.

Like death and taxes, it seems almost certain that politicians in Britain’s second city will have a deranged obsession with Israel.

One might assume that the new coalition governing the city might have a fair amount in the in-tray they want to be cracking on with.

There is the small matter of the bin strike, which has been ongoing since March year and at the time of writing is still unresolved.

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Topics:

Birmingham

Labour Party

Gaza

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