‘Disgusting sectarianism’: Birmingham council slammed for anti-Israel divestment vote

It went on to “request that Birmingham City Council’s representative on the West Midlands Pension Fund’s Pensions Committee formally raise these concerns and seek consideration of a transparent review of the relevant investments, including those held indirectly through pooled investment vehicles and external asset managers”.

As it passed on Tuesday night, chants of “free, free Palestine” erupted from the council chamber.

After the vote, in a video posted to social media, Khalid described the vote as “historic”.

Meanwhile in the UK the Birmingham city council has finally found the root cause of all its problems and is kicking out any company associated with Israel (well, according to the council at least)



So now the Birmingham city council has its own international policy, I guess pic.twitter.com/iZl8qBEuyS — Michael Elgort (@just_whatever) November 4, 2026

Standing alongside colleagues wearing lanyards in the colours of the Palestinian flag, she added: “Birmingham City Council is Europe's biggest council, and today the Better Birmingham Group presented a motion asking for divestment from the pension fund and from procurement activities or anything else where there is credible evidence of crimes against humanity”

“This is a day that residents should be proud of. It's a day we're certainly proud of, and it is one step closer to making the right decisions and the right choices for the people of Birmingham and the people beyond and the people of Palestine.”

Is this Ramallah? Gaza City?



No, it's Birmingham.



Where bins go uncollected, more than a quarter of the adult population is economically inactive, and the benefits bill is higher than anywhere else in the country.



I will never tire in fighting this disgusting sectarianism. pic.twitter.com/8vMQis1wmS — Nick Timothy MP (@NJ_Timothy) November 4, 2026

She added that the motion passed by a margin of 54 votes in favour and 19 against. Despite the vote taking place just before 8pm on Tuesday, Birmingham City Council did not provide the JC with a breakdown of the vote when asked on Wednesday afternoon.

The JC was told that a breakdown of the vote would only be published on 23 November in an agenda for a different meeting and that this was “normal practice adopted by many local authorities”.

Meanwhile, the amount of time devoted to the anti-Israel motion was blasted by Nick Timothy, the shadow justice secretary.

Is this Ramallah? Gaza City?



No, it's Birmingham.



Where bins go uncollected, more than a quarter of the adult population is economically inactive, and the benefits bill is higher than anywhere else in the country.



I will never tire in fighting this disgusting sectarianism. pic.twitter.com/8vMQis1wmS — Nick Timothy MP (@NJ_Timothy) November 4, 2026

On social media, he shared a video of councillors chanting “free Palestine” from the council chamber, along with the caption: “Is this Ramallah? Gaza City?

“No, it's Birmingham. Where bins go uncollected, more than a quarter of the adult population is economically inactive, and the benefits bill is higher than anywhere else in the country.

“I will never tire in fighting this disgusting sectarianism.”

David Simmons, the shadow local government minister, added his criticism, telling the JC: “It is deeply concerning that Birmingham City Council is using local taxpayers' money, as a weapon in a political campaign against Israel.

“Birmingham has enough challenges without its council becoming a vehicle for importing the divisive debate surrounding conflict in the Middle East into local government.”

Birmingham City Council has been plagued by a rolling refuse worker strike, which has been ongoing since March 2025, and emerged from bankruptcy earlier this year.

The vote was also condemned by the Jewish Leadership Council, a spokesperson for the group told the JC: "When the local council of Britain's second largest city supports boycotts against the world's only Jewish state, it does so to the detriment of community cohesion.

“The message taken by its Jewish residents is clear: we care more about a conflict thousands of miles away than the safety and security of British Jews or the challenges faced by local residents.”

The vote comes as the leadership of the council – a coalition of independents, Greens and the Liberal Democrats – is under pressure following the Green Party’s decision to adopt a motion equating Zionism with racism.

Last week, local Labour MPs including Al Carns, Jess Phillips and Preet Kaur Gill urged the Liberal Democrats to ditch their alliance with the Greens over the motion.

Robert Alden, the leader of the Conservative Group on Birmingham council, told the JC that his party voted against the motion, adding: “Singling out the world’s only Jewish state for exceptional treatment raises serious questions about the principles behind this motion.

“Israel is a democratic partner with longstanding ties to Britain in trade, science and security. Its government can and should be scrutinised but its people’s right to security and the Jewish people’s right to self-determination deserve respect.

“Jewish people in the city deserve to go about their lives without fear of intimidation or violence. Scenes like last night make that harder.

“Birmingham residents need a council concentrating on reliable bin collections, support for vulnerable children and adults, decent housing and getting its finances under control. Those are responsibilities this Council can actually deliver.”

Birmingham has been in the spotlight since the decision by authorities in Birmingham last year to ban fans of Israeli football team Maccabbi Tel Aviv from watching their team play.

The JC revealed that authorities exaggerated the threat posed by Maccabi fans to justify their ban and a probe by a Parliamentary committee revealed that police downplayed the threat to Israeli fans.

Birmingham City Council has been contacted for comment.