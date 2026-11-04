Become a Member
Politics

‘Disgusting sectarianism’: Birmingham council slammed for anti-Israel divestment vote

Chants of ‘free Palestine’ erupted from the council chamber following the vote

November 4, 2026 16:34
Copy of Bham.jpg
Birmingham Town Hall (Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

4 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Birmingham City Council has been slammed after councillors voted in favour of a motion calling for a review of financial ties to Israel, with a view to completely divesting from the Jewish State.

The motion was brought by councillor Nosheen Khalid, the council’s cabinet member for health and social care, whose Better Birmingham political group is a member of the coalition which governs the council.

It labelled Israel’s actions in Gaza a “genocide”, citing a disputed UN report from 2025, and said that: “Public money should be used in ways that are consistent with respect for human rights, worker protections, environmental responsibility, transparency, accountability and the promotion of peace.”

As well as praising Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband’s decision to sanction Israeli settlements, the motion called for a review of West Midlands Pension Fund’s Pensions Committee’s investment holdings and to examine “options for engagement, exclusion or divestment, subject to the Fund’s legal obligations and investment responsibilities”.

To get more Politics news, click here to sign up for our free politics newsletter.

Topics:

Birmingham

BDS

Conservative Party

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper