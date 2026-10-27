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MPs urge Birmingham’s Lib Dem council leader to end power-sharing deal with Greens over ‘Zionism is racism’ policy

In a letter to council leader Roger Harmer, the Labour MPs said the Green policy echoed language used by ‘terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah’

October 27, 2026 13:58
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Liberal Democrat party leader Sir Ed Davey with Roger Harmer campaigning in Birmingham (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

3 min read
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Three Labour MPs representing Birmingham constituencies have urged the city council’s Liberal Democrat leader to end his power-sharing arrangement with the Greens unless the party’s councillors disown its “Zionism is racism” policy.

Al Carns, Jess Phillips and Preet Kaur Gill called on council leader Roger Harmer to demand that Green councillors serving in his administration publicly reject the “abhorrent” policy in a letter dated October 22.

“If they are unwilling to do so, then we ask that you show moral fibre and bring your power sharing agreement with the Greens in Birmingham to an immediate end,” wrote the signatories, which also included Baroness Morris of Yardley, Lord Rooker, Lord McCabe and Lord Hunt of Kings Heath.

The letter represented a significant escalation in pressure on Harmer, whose coalition with the Greens and independent councillors was formed following May’s local elections.

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Topics:

Green Party

Politics

Birmingham

Labour

Liberal Democrats

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