The Green councillor’s troubling Israeli hostage talk

Birmingham has no shortage of urgent problems. Its council has suffered bankruptcy, a protracted bin strike and a grave loss of public confidence. Europe’s largest local authority needs an administration distinguished by competence, restraint and sound judgment.
It is therefore deeply troubling that Kamel Hawwash, the Green councillor now responsible for children, young people and families, should have spoken on October 7, 2023, of Israelis captured by Hamas as bargaining chips who could be used to extract political concessions, as the JC reports exclusively.
Appearing on Algerian television while terrorists were still rampaging through southern Israel, Hawwash referred to reports that more than 35 Israelis, “mostly soldiers”, had been seized. “The first thing they can do is keep these people and negotiate on many issues,” he said. “The matter isn’t just about the prisoners; it’s about lifting the siege and other things they can strive for.”
It is relevant that Hawwash believed he was speaking principally about soldiers, which somewhat mitigates the remarks, but not by much. These were not prisoners of war taken in conventional fighting between armies. They were seized during a savage assault directed predominantly against civilians. Human beings are not bargaining chips, and their seizure does not become legitimate because their terrorist captors hope to exchange them for prisoners or political concessions.
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