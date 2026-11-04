Become a Member
Politics

UK sanctions on Israel ‘stoking antisemitism’, warns former minister

Baroness Altmann ‘begged’ ministers to ‘understand the danger of singling out Israel for special punishment’

November 4, 2026 16:31
Miliband.jpg
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband attends the first plenary session during the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 30, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

The government’s sanctions on Israel will “stoke” antisemitism, a former minister has said, as a vote criticising the measures was passed by peers.

Baroness Altmann said the West was “being played” as she quoted the late Lord Sacks, former chief rabbi, who said human rights was used as a cover for antisemitism.

It came as the package of sanctions was heavily rebuked by opposition peers for disproportionately targeting Israel.

Foreign Office minister Lord [Stewart] Wood said the UK had also announced sanctions last week against fighters on both sides of the Sudanese civil war.

To get more Politics news, click here to sign up for our free politics newsletter.

Topics:

Sanctions

West Bank

Israel

Antisemitism

House of Lords

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper