Become a Member
UK

Sanctions are imperfect but we must condemn settlement expansion, say Progressive and Masorti rabbis

Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg and Progressive leaders release statements offering differing view on government measures to Chief Rabbi Mirvis

September 9, 2026 13:47
Copy of Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg (Photo: Masorti Judaism)
Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg (Photo: Masorti Judaism)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

The co-leaders of Progressive Judaism and the senior rabbi of the Masorti movement have condemned settler violence in the West Bank, with Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg defending UK action “to safeguard the lives of both Israelis and Palestinians”.

The two statements were released on Wednesday morning, the day after Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband announced sanctions on goods and some services from West Bank settlements, measures the government said were intended to preserve the “viability” of a two-state solution.

However, Progressive Judaism co-leaders, Rabbi Josh Levy and Rabbi Charley Baginsky, said Jewish leadership should reflect the “diversity of views on sanctions, settlements and the actions of both the British and Israeli governments.”

They, as well as senior Masorti Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg, offered a contrasting view to that of the Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth, Sir Ephraim Mirvis, who described the sanctions announcement as a “truly dark day for British Jews".

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg

Progressive Judaism

Masorti Judaism

Masorti

Rabbi Charley Baginsky

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper