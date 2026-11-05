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Revealed: Aide to Shabana Mahmood backed ‘sectarian’ anti-Israel divestment motion

Marcus Bernasconi, who supported the move alongside other Labour councillors, is employed by the home secretary in her constituency office in Birmingham

November 5, 2026 16:59
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An aerial view of Birmingham City Council House in Victoria Square (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

4 min read
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An aide to the home secretary backed a motion calling for a review of Birmingham’s financial ties to Israel.

The motion, which was supported by a number of other Labour councillors, was passed by Birmingham City Council on Tuesday with 54 votes in favour and 19 against.

The council refused to reveal a breakdown of the vote, saying it would only be published on November 23 in an agenda for a different meeting and that this was “normal practice adopted by many local authorities”.

However, the JC can now reveal that all Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors present at the meeting voted in favour of the motion, which labelled Israel’s actions in Gaza a “genocide” and paves the way for the city to divest from the Jewish state.

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Topics:

Birmingham

BDS

Labour Party

Shabana Mahmood

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