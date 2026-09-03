US to target BVI banks in bid to ‘asphyxiate’ secretive IRGC financing

The US is preparing to introduce measures targeting banks in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) as part of a plan to “asphyxiate” the secretive financial network that fuels Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent specifically mentioned the four-island archipelago, which is a British Overseas Territory, as a haven for the Iranian paramilitary’s assets when confirming the move on Tuesday.
Speaking at a meeting of G20 finance ministers in Asheville, North Carolina, he also confirmed that Washington had discussed the plan with its allies and indicated strong support from both the UK and EU.
The BVI is a self-governing territory that is not part of the UK, but the British government maintains “reserved powers” over foreign affairs, defence and security policy.
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