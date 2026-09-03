FBI seizes £560k in breakup of Hamas crypto funding and recruitment ring

The FBI has disrupted a Hamas online fundraising and recruitment network, seizing more than £560,000 worth of cryptocurrency and taking control of servers and domains used by the terror group.

The agency confirmed on Tuesday that it had intercepted any further donations and collected the personal details of thousands of people around the world who contacted or tried to contact Hamas online in an effort to transfer funds through cryptocurrency, which the group used to finance its terrorist activity.

US Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro said: “A message to Hamas: We will stop your fundraising for terror.”

Brett Leatherman, an FBI assistant director in charge of the bureau’s cyber division, said it would “continue to use its authorities to intercept illicit funds and prevent terrorist organisations from exploiting digital networks to finance their operations”.