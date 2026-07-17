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Sanctioned Iranian businessman owns luxury flats minutes from London synagogue and Buckingham Palace

Hossein Ghorbani Zahed's US assets were frozen by American authorities after he was linked to a network of oil smugglers

July 17, 2026 15:29
Buckingham Palace-9 - Jon Reid
Buckingham Palace (Jon Reid)

By

Jane Prinsley

1 min read
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An Iranian businessman sanctioned by the US this week for allegedly financing a massive oil-smuggling network owns three flats, worth a combined £25 million, next to a synagogue in Knightsbridge, property records show.

On Tuesday, Hossein Ghorbani Zahed was sanctioned by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (Ofac) as part of a wider programme targeting the “illicit shipping empire” of Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, an oil magnate and the son of the former Iranian defence minister Ali Shamkhani.

Shamkhani was a former IRGC commander and adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and was killed in the February 28 strike on Khamenei’s office.

Zahed, 43, owns three adjacent flats in London across from Hyde Park in the luxury Knightsbridge Apartments, situated on Lowndes Street, sitting just minutes from a synagogue, Harrods department store and Buckingham Palace.

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Topics:

Sanctions

Iran

London

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