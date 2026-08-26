US government announces sanctions against Palestine Action

“Political terrorism has no place in our society, and we will continue to cut the financial lifelines of these groups until they are eliminated.”

Announcing the sanctions, the Trump administration said Palestine Action has “promoted its violent, criminal, and terrorist acts on social media, encouraging the use of similar tactics internationally, including within the United States and along the US-Mexican border”.

The group has been sanctioned for having “materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods and services to or in support of, an act of terrorism,” the US Treasury said.

It means US nationals will be prohibited from doing any business with the group or contributing any money.

Responding to the move on X, co-founder Huda Ammori said: “Trump has just designated Palestine Action a terrorist group.

“As a Palestinian and Iraqi, the fact that the country which destroyed both my homelands is calling me a terrorist is beyond hypocritical.

“Trump is the antithesis to everything Palestine Action stands for.”

Palestine Action was proscribed as a terrorist organisation last June, with MPs voting in favour by a margin of 385-26.

This made it a criminal offence to be a member of the group, provide it with material support or encourage others to support it.

In June, Court of Appeal judges ruled the government’s ban on the organisation was a “justified and proportionate” interference on freedom of expression rights.

However, the group’s co-founder, Huda Ammori, was granted permission in July to appeal that ruling before the Supreme Court.

Justices Lord Sales, Lord Leggatt and Lady Simler had given Ammori the green light to challenge the ban on the basis that then-Home Secretary Yvette Cooper had incorrectly applied the policy.

But they refused her permission to challenge the decision based on interference with freedom of speech and freedom of association.