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US government announces sanctions against Palestine Action

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the measures would put ‘far-left extremists on notice’

August 26, 2026 16:27
Bessent.jpg
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a press conference in the Cash Room at the Treasury Department on August 24, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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The US government has announced sanctions against the group Palestine Action.

The Department of the Treasury said it had “taken action” against the UK-based group, which it accused of supporting “numerous acts of terrorism since July 2020”.

All of the group’s property in the United States or in the possession or control of American citizens has been blocked, it said.

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said: “Far-left extremists, their fronts, and their enablers should be on notice: We will bring the full weight of our economic tools to bear.

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Topics:

Palestine Action

US Politics

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