Single guilty verdict after two-month Palestine Action trial

The two-month trial of eight Palestine Action supporters has ended with one guilty verdict out of 15 charges.

The defendants are accused of helping to organise an attack on a factory of Israel-linked weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems in Filton, near Bristol.

None of them were at the scene of the raid on August 6 2024, but their plans allegedly included compiling an equipment list, reconnaissance, and purchasing tools and weapons used by others.

On Wednesday, Judge Patrick Field discharged the Old Bailey jury the day after it convicted one of the defendants of criminal damage by a majority of nine to one.