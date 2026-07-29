US and Saudi strike Iran-backed militia in Iraq after failed ‘surprise attack’

The US and Saudi Arabia struck "multiple" weapon sites in eastern Iraq on Tuesday, after Iran directed terrorists there to attack American troops and energy infrastructure in the kingdom, according to US Central Command (Centcom).

The American and Saudi strikes were a "strong response to over 30 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-directed aerial drone attacks in the last 72 hours," the military said. "The unwarranted attacks against U.S. forces were not successful."

It claimed that the IRGC launched "multiple" ballistic missiles from Iran at 5.45 pm ET "in an attempted surprise attack on US forces based in the Middle East".

"All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted," Centcom said. "US forces remain vigilant and at a high state of readiness."

Major General Turki al-Maliki of the Saudi Defence Ministry said: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reiterates that it does not seek escalation but will respond decisively to any aggression directed against it.”