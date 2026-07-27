Become a Member
Politics

Green Party to consider motion to oppose IRGC proscription

The proposal, which could be debated at the party’s Autumn conference, was put forward by anti-Israel activist Ashok Kumar

July 27, 2026 14:53
Ashok-768x512.jpg
Ashok Kumar (Image: Birkbeck, University of London)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

A Green Party motion to oppose the government’s proscription of the IRGC could be deliberated in the party’s Autumn conference, it has emerged.

Put forward by Green activist and academic Ashok Kumar, the motion also calls for “diplomatic normalisation” with Tehran and the lifting of Western sanctions.

The government is currently taking steps to proscribe the IRGC, with former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer first announcing the long-awaited decision to the JC in April.

Earlier this month, in what was one of his last acts as prime minister, Starmer backed a new national security act to allow those showing support for the military group to receive “the full force of the law”.

To get more Politics news, click here to sign up for our free politics newsletter.

Topics:

Green Party

IRGC

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper