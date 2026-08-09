Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza as part of ‘stabilisation force’

Uganda’s parliament has approved the potential deployment of Ugandan troops to the Gaza Strip as part of the planned International Stabilisation Force (ISF) envisioned under US President Trump’s postwar plan for the enclave.

Ugandan Defence Minister Kiryowa Kiwanuka told lawmakers that Trump, through emissaries, asked President Yoweri Museveni in July to consider contributing troops to the force.

“Following the invitation by His Excellency Donald Trump, the President of the Republic of Uganda is ready to deploy in the Gaza Strip the desired Uganda People’s Defence Forces contingent,” Kiwanuka said during the parliamentary debate on Thursday.

Lawmakers approved the deployment, although Kiwanuka said a status-of-forces agreement governing the mission would be signed before any troops are sent.