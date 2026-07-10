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Gaza peacekeeping force delayed as international support falters

Regional instability and logistical setbacks mean the planned international deployment may not be in place for months

July 10, 2026 11:57
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US President Trump (C), flanked by Vice President JD Vance (L) and Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R), joins leaders for a group photo during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace at the US Institute of Peace in Washington, DC, on February 19, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.

Plans to deploy an international peacekeeping force to Gaza as part of US President Trump’s post-war vision for the enclave have been significantly scaled back and delayed, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

The force, known as the International Stabilisation Force (ISF), was originally envisaged as a 20,000-strong multinational mission that would help secure Gaza, prevent Hamas from re-emerging as a military power, and support reconstruction efforts.

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Gaza

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