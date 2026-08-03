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Uganda unveils memorial statue of Yonatan Netanyahu at Entebbe Airport

The Israeli PM’s brother fell leading an elite force to rescue 106 hostages in 1976

August 3, 2026 11:18
General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda's army chief and son of President Yoweri Museveni, unveils the memorial to Lt Col Yonatan 'Yoni' Netanyahu at Entebbe International Airport (Photo: UBC Uganda/X)
General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda's army chief and son of President Yoweri Museveni, attends the unveiling of the memorial to Lt Col Yonatan 'Yoni' Netanyahu at Entebbe International Airport (Photo: UBC Uganda/X)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

1 min read
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A monument dedicated to Lieutenant Colonel Yonatan “Yoni” Netanyahu has been unveiled at Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport where the brother of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fell leading an elite force to rescue 106 hostages in 1976. 

July 3 marked the 50th anniversary of Operation Entebbe – which was later renamed Operation Yonatan in honour of the Israeli commando commander.

“There’s not a day I don’t think about him,” Benjamin Netanyahu said at the time.

“There’s not a day that I don’t try to consult with him and with my father.”

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Topics:

Israel

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