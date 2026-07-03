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David Harris

By

David Harris

Opinion

It was a daring mission, even for the IDF: Entebbe 50 years on

Israel’s unmistakable message was that it would go to any lengths to protect the lives of its citizens and fellow Jews – and that the days of Jewish powerlessness were over

July 3, 2026 13:41
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Rescued Air France passengers wave to the waiting crowd as they disembark from an IDF Hercules aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport (Image: Government Press Office, Israel)
4 min read

It’s a day I will never forget. It was a Sunday morning. The date was July 4, 1976. The big focus was expected to be the American bicentennial.

I was living in Rome, Italy, at the time, working with Jews from the Soviet Union who had been permitted to emigrate and were en route to new lives in the West. It was a rare day off. My future wife and I were in my flat when the phone rang. It was one of her sisters. “Turn on the radio or television right now,” she breathlessly said. “A miracle has happened.”

Access to news then was not nearly as instantaneous as it is today, without 24-hour cable news channels or the internet. Nonetheless, within a few minutes, we were hearing the first Italian-language headlines that Israel had succeeded in pulling off perhaps the most ambitious and audacious hostage rescue operation in history. Giulietta and I could hardly believe our ears. Was it really possible? We jumped for joy.

The story began a week earlier. On June 27, Air France Flight 139, from Tel Aviv to Paris, carrying over 250 passengers, was hijacked after a stopover in Athens and diverted to Entebbe, Uganda.

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Terrorism

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