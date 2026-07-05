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Entebbe, 50 years on: Aged six, I saw my mother trembling – she refused to lie and said the hijackers want to kill us

Former child hostage Regine Levi reveals to the JC how her family escaped and opens up about the traumatic impact on her life

July 5, 2026 11:58
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Entebbe International Airport today (BADRU KATUMBA/AFP via Getty)

By

Deborah Danan

5 min read

For decades, Regine Levi mostly kept her memories of Entebbe to herself, even among loved ones, and refused to attend gatherings of survivors because she believed she did not fully belong there.

She was six years old and returning home to Paris with her parents and younger sisters when Air France Flight 139 was hijacked by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorists on June 27, 1976, and flown to Uganda.

Young though she was, she was old enough to register the selection of the hostages, the hysteria, the terrorists’ shouts and the moment her mother told her they might die.

Levi’s story is part of Israel’s national memory and simultaneously separate from it. Over two days, the hijackers released 148 non-Israeli hostages, including Levi and her family, who were French citizens.

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Topics:

Israel

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