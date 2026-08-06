Become a Member
World

Five Palestinians accused in Hamas terror plot to appear in Cypriot court

August 6, 2026 10:20
Cyprus.jpg
Aerial view of a Cypriot village (Getty Images)

By

Kostis Konstantinou,

Jewish News Syndicate

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Five Palestinian men accused of operating a Hamas-linked cell and planning terrorist attacks against Israeli targets in Cyprus are due to appear in a Larnaca court today for a procedural hearing.

Prosecutors are expected to suspend three separate cases and consolidate them into a single indictment covering all five defendants before referring the case to the Larnaca Assize Court.

Today’s hearing will not mark the start of witness testimony.

The investigation began on May 21 with the arrest of two men, ages 32 and 38, near Pentakomo.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Cyprus

Hamas

Terrorism

Courts

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper