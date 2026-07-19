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Ashley Perry

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Ashley Perry

Opinion

Why Jerusalem is increasingly wary of Erdoğan’s Turkey

The language emanating from Ankara increasingly resembles that heard in Tehran. The difference is that it is backed by a far bigger economy, NATO's second-largest army, and expanding influence across the region

July 19, 2026 11:54
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On August 10, 2024, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (centre) received Abdul Salam and Hammam Haniyeh (on the left), the sons of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran. (Image: Presidency of the Republic of Turkey/Facebook)
4 min read
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There was a time, not so long ago, when Turkey was one of Israel's closest strategic allies.

The relationship formed a central pillar of David Ben-Gurion's "Periphery Doctrine" in the 1950s. Surrounded by hostile Arab states, Israel sought alliances with non-Arab regional powers, principally Turkey, Iran and Ethiopia. Military cooperation flourished, intelligence agencies worked closely together, trade expanded and both countries viewed one another as anchors of stability in a turbulent Middle East.

Today, that relationship feels like ancient history.

Relations have deteriorated for years, but since October 7 they have entered entirely new territory. What was once political disagreement has become something far more ideological and alarming.

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Topics:

Turkey

Erdogan

Israel

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