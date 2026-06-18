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Germany foiled Hamas October 7 anniversary plot

The federal attorney general said the alleged operatives had already recorded a video claiming responsibility for the attack when authorities intervened

June 18, 2026 11:17
GettyImages-1737999344.jpg
Policemen stand guard outside the Weill-Synagogue in Dessau-Rosslau, eastern Germany, during its inauguration on October 22, 2023. There is no suggestion the syanagogue was targeted by the suspected plot. (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

1 min read

When German authorities arrested three suspected Hamas operatives in October 2025, the detainees had already recorded a video claiming responsibility for an attack they were allegedly planning in Europe to coincide with the anniversary of the October 7 massacre, a senior prosecutor said on Tuesday.

“A pre-produced video claiming responsibility was seized from one of the suspects,” German Public Prosecutor General Jens Rommel told reporters in Karlsruhe, the DPA news agency reported.

Rommel was speaking about nine suspects arrested last October, who are accused of involvement in transporting and storing weapons and ammunition for Hamas.

The video announced an attack on the second anniversary of the Hamas-led October 7 assault on Israel. Three of the nine suspects were arrested on October 1, 2025.

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Topics:

Germany

Hamas

October 7

Counter-terrorism

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