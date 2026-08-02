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Fans of notorious Israeli football club targeted in violent attacks on away fixture in Cyprus

Seven arrested after Molotov cocktails and machetes used against Beitar Jerusalem, which has become known for supporters’ extremism

August 2, 2026 19:01
WhatsApp Image 2026-07-27 at 15.39.23.jpeg
Police in Larnaca in Cyprus at the fixture with Beitar Jerusalem

By

Yoav Borowitz

3 min read
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Fans of a controversial Israeli football club have told the JC of how they were “hunted” by supporters of a team in Cyprus as they visited the island for a fixture last month.

The match between Beitar Jerusalem and AEK Larnaca was the first game in a two-leg fixture in the 2nd qualification round for the UEFA Conference League.

Just a 45-minute flight from Tel Aviv, Cyprus has long been a welcoming destination for hundreds of thousands of Israeli tourists every year.

But the targeting of visiting fans is a worrying sign of a worsening climate.

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Topics:

Football

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