Netherlands backs out of Eurovision in apparent U-turn over Israel

The Netherlands has reversed its decision to re-enter the Eurovision Song Contest in an apparent U-turn in its approach towards Israel’s involvement.

NPO, the central coordinating body of the Dutch public broadcasting system, had said in September that the country would take part in 2027, after sitting out this year’s iteration in protest at the Jewish State’s participation.

Avrotros, the broadcaster within its network traditionally responsible for the Dutch entry, had declined for a second time to organise an entry, but NPO said it would coordinate one instead.

However, on Monday, the organisation said it had reversed its decision and would be sitting the event out after all.