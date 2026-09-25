Netherlands to return to Eurovision in reversal of Israel boycott

The Netherlands will return to the Eurovision Song Contest in 2027 after sitting out this year’s competition amid opposition to Israel’s participation.
NPO, the central coordinating body of the Dutch public broadcasting system, announced the decision on Thursday.
However, NPO will coordinate the Dutch entry directly after Avrotros, the broadcaster within its network traditionally responsible for the Dutch entry, again declined to do so, citing the fact that “one participating country is still engaged in a large-scale military action”.
The organisation said the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which runs the competition, had taken “important steps” regarding the contest’s rules following criticism from broadcasters.
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