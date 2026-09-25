Netherlands to return to Eurovision in reversal of Israel boycott

“We understand that taking part in the Eurovision Song Contest gives rise to mixed feelings in the Netherlands,” said NPO Chair Jet de Ranitz.

“To help shape and carry forward that direction, we as Dutch public broadcasting want to be part of the Eurovision Song Contest again.”

The 2027 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Burgas, Bulgaria, on May 11, 13 and 15, following Bulgarian singer Dara’s victory in the 2026 competition.

The Netherlands was one of five countries that pulled out of the Eurovision this year, along with Spain, Ireland, Slovenia and Iceland.

A spokesperson for Avrotros said at the time: “The severe humanitarian suffering in Gaza and the ongoing attacks on press freedom have led to increasing division surrounding the Song Contest in recent years.

“For instance, five countries decided not to participate in 2026, former winners returned their trophies, and more than a thousand musicians and cultural creators called on the EBU to intervene in an open letter.

“This underscores the need for a clear assessment framework for countries involved in a military conflict.

“Which circumstances make participation compatible with or incompatible with the neutral nature of the Song Contest?

“It remains unclear to the broadcaster on what basis the EBU makes that assessment.”

Israeli singer Noam Bettan won second place at the Grand Final in Vienna with his song Michelle.

Israel initially ranked 8th with the jury vote, but strong audience support lifted its entry to second place overall.