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Netherlands to return to Eurovision in reversal of Israel boycott

The country’s bid will be handled directly by its public broadcast network after the channel that usually airs the event continued to refuse to participate

September 25, 2026 11:33
Claude Eurovision.jpg
Dutch singer Claude Kiambe, representing the Netherlands with the song 'C'est La Vie', parades during the flag ceremony prior to the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 at the St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel, Switzerland, on May 17, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

1 min read
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The Netherlands will return to the Eurovision Song Contest in 2027 after sitting out this year’s competition amid opposition to Israel’s participation.

NPO, the central coordinating body of the Dutch public broadcasting system, announced the decision on Thursday.

However, NPO will coordinate the Dutch entry directly after Avrotros, the broadcaster within its network traditionally responsible for the Dutch entry, again declined to do so, citing the fact that “one participating country is still engaged in a large-scale military action”.

The organisation said the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which runs the competition, had taken “important steps” regarding the contest’s rules following criticism from broadcasters.

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Topics:

Eurovision

Eurovision Song Contest

The Netherlands

Israel

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