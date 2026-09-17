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Ireland drops out of Eurovision 2027 over Israeli involvement

Broadcaster RTÉ said its involvement ‘cannot be justified given the appalling and ongoing loss of lives in Gaza’

September 17, 2026 13:18
BambieThug.jpg
Bambie Thug representing Ireland at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final in Malmö, Sweden, on May 11, 2024 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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Ireland will not participate in the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest in Bulgaria, broadcaster RTÉ has confirmed.

RTÉ also said it would not broadcast the competition, stating it “cannot be justified given the appalling and ongoing loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis”.

Ireland, seven-time winner of Eurovision, did not take part in the 2026 competition, again due to Israel’s participation.

A statement said: “RTÉ is today confirming that its position regarding participation in the Eurovision Song Contest remains unchanged.

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Topics:

Eurovision Song Contest

Eurovision

Ireland

Israel

Gaza

Boycotts

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