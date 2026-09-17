Ireland drops out of Eurovision 2027 over Israeli involvement

“RTÉ will not participate in the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest, nor will RTÉ broadcast the competition.

“RTÉ feels that Ireland’s participation cannot be justified given the appalling and ongoing loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk.

“RTÉ also remains deeply concerned by the continued denial of independent access to international journalists to the territory.”

Martin Green, director of the Eurovision Song Contest, said: “We regret that RTÉ will not be participating in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2027, but we fully respect their decision and recognise the huge contribution they have made to the contest.

“They remain a valued part of our family and will be missed.

“The Eurovision Song Contest is at its best when broadcasters and their artists from different countries come together to share music, celebrate creativity and create connections between audiences.

“That power to bring people together is at the heart of what makes the contest so special, and is even more important now in an increasingly difficult and divided world.

“All broadcasters decide on an annual basis to participate in the following year’s contest. We will remain in dialogue with RTÉ and hope to welcome them back to the Contest in the future.”