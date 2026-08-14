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Israel could face ban on hosting Eurovision

New EBU rules bar the use of venues in countries involved in ‘armed conflict’ or any other ‘sensitive geopolitical situation’

August 14, 2026 10:38
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Yuval Raphael during the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest Opening Ceremony on May 17, 2025 in Basel, Switzerland. (Image: Getty)

By

Gabrielle Apfel

1 min read
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Israel could be barred from hosting the Eurovision Song Contest for the foreseeable future under new rules.

The new rules dictate that countries involved in “armed conflict” or any other “sensitive geopolitical situation” will not be permitted to host the competition.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises the event, stated that under the new rules, a country will “automatically be ineligible to host the contest if an armed conflict, a sensitive geopolitical situation, or any other situation materially affects the security, safety or stability of their state or immediate region”.

Ahead of the 2026 competition, Spain, Ireland, Iceland, Slovenia, and the Netherlands announced their intention to boycott, citing Israel’s military action in Gaza.

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Topics:

Eurovision

Eurovision Song Contest

Israel

Israeli music

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