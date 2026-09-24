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Naza documentary to air free online next month

The controversial film will also be offered free of charge to Israeli cinemas over the next month

September 24, 2026 15:02
Naza.jpg
Rachel Szor and Yuval Abraham at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on September 12, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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The controversial documentary Naza will be available for free online streaming in November following its global theatrical release in more than 50 countries.

The film, which was produced by The Guardian and will be available to stream on the outlet’s site, premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month and is the work of Israeli filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor.

Naza is based on testimonies from 24 anonymous Israeli soldiers and intelligence personnel, and its official synopsis states that the documentary reveals “in detail the systems behind Israel’s calculated mass killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza”.

Naza is a Hebrew acronym for collateral damage, referring to the ratio of non-combatant casualties deemed acceptable in a strike on a single target. In the unit’s terminology, “Naza 15” permits 15 civilian deaths.

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Topics:

Documentaries

Film

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