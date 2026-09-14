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Venice jury chair Maggie Gyllenhaal compares Gaza documentary to film about Holocaust

The Jewish actress awarded ‘Naza’ – which accused the IDF of showing little regard for high civilian casualties – the Special Jury Prize

September 14, 2026 14:55
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Maggie Gyllenhaal speaks on stage during the 2026 Closing Ceremony for the 83rd Venice International Film Festival (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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Jewish actor Maggie Gyllenhaal has compared Naza, a new documentary that accuses the IDF of intentionally causing mass casualties in Gaza, to Zone of Interest, a film about a Nazi couple living next to Auschwitz.

Naza, which received a record-breaking 25-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday, was directed by Israelis Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor.

Gyllenhall was the chair of the jury at the festival, and said: “One of the things I loved about Naza, aside from its immense bravery and intelligence... not just the subject of the film, but the way in which it was shot and put together, was about systems.

Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor at the 83rd Venice Film Festival (Image: Getty Images)Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor at the 83rd Venice Film Festival (Image: Getty Images)Getty Images

“It reminded me actually of... Zone of Interest... [which] is also about systems - and one of the things I loved about the film is the way it... expressed that.”

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Topics:

IDF

Israel

Film

Israeli film

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