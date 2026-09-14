Venice jury chair Maggie Gyllenhaal compares Gaza documentary to film about Holocaust

Abraham and Szor have also made similar allusions when discussing the documentary, which alleges that the IDF use an AI-based system facilitate direct strikes in Gaza, with little regard to collateral damage and civilian casualties.

They wrote: “We made [it] out of a sense of obligation to use our position as Israelis to examine the systems behind the mass killing of Palestinian civilians for which our country is responsible.

"While filming over the past three years, we found ourselves asking the very questions that were asked by our grandparents’ generation and throughout the 20th century: How does one group of people allow the total dehumanisation of another? What do the inner workings of such a system look like?”

However, a spokesperson for the IDF said of the film: “The IDF categorically rejects these allegations.

“According to the publications, the film relies on anonymous testimonies from individuals whose identity cannot be verified, including whether they served in the IDF, in what capacity, or whether they were involved in the matters about which the allegations are being made.

“The excerpts cited include claims regarding national and military strategy that are clearly beyond the knowledge of junior-level soldiers...

“There is also an incorrect use of legal terminology by individuals who are not legal professionals, as well as internal and absurd contradictions, such as the claim that unintended harm resulting from lawful attacks was carried out deliberately or constituted part of 'genocide', without understanding the meaning of these terms.

“Regarding the allegations concerning the use of artificial intelligence, decisions regarding the selection and approval of strikes in the IDF are made by human personnel only, in accordance with IDF guidelines, and not by artificial intelligence.”