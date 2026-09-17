Netanyahu to bring forward law to strip citizenship from Israelis who ‘slander’ IDF amid ‘Naza’ documentary row

“We will hit them both in their pockets and in their citizenship, as their place is not with us.”

Netanyahu explicitly cited the documentary Naza, produced by Israeli filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, whom he accused of portraying Israeli officers and soldiers “as war criminals”. Netanyahu said he expected all Zionist parties to support the proposed legislation.

The film is based on anonymous testimonies from 24 Israeli military and intelligence personnel and alleges that AI-assisted targeting systems were used in Gaza in ways that resulted in large numbers of civilian deaths.

The IDF has rejected the film’s allegations, saying they contain “false claims” and distortions. IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir has ordered a legal review of the documentary and possible action against those involved. The military has also sought assistance from the Shin Bet in examining the allegations.

Netanyahu had previously described the film as “shocking”, saying: “We’re fighting worldwide antisemitic incitement, but when it comes from within us, it’s intolerable.”

The proposed citizenship legislation would build on an existing legal mechanism after Israel’s Supreme Court ruled in 2022 that citizenship can, in certain circumstances, be revoked over acts constituting a “breach of loyalty” to the state. The existing process involves the Interior Minister seeking revocation and judicial approval.

President Isaac Herzog, however, dismissed the prospect of the filmmakers losing their citizenship. Asked about the calls on Channel 12, he said: “It has no chance, and it is completely irrelevant.”

Herzog nevertheless criticised the documentary, describing it as “a shame and a disgrace”.

The controversy has also led to protests against the filmmakers and their families.

On Wednesday night, dozens of right-wing activists demonstrated outside the Savyon home of Szor’s parents. Protesters held signs reading “betrayal of IDF fallen” and “denounce the traitors among us”. In footage of the protest, demonstrators could be heard chanting: “Death sentence for traitors.”

The demonstration was led by right-wing activist Mordechai David, who has also posted videos from the offices of Local Call, where Abraham’s investigative work has been published. David said he intended to organise further protests against the filmmakers and their families.

The IDF is simultaneously attempting to reduce its public profile over the film. According to Channel 12, an internal assessment concluded that the aggressive Israeli response was shifting international attention away from the documentary itself and towards accusations that Israel was suppressing freedom of expression.

“Currently, the aggressive response from Israel is causing the conversation to move from the movie itself to accusations that Israel doesn’t allow freedom of speech,” an IDF source involved in the response told the channel. “Therefore, we are lowering our media profile.”