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Netanyahu to bring forward law to strip citizenship from Israelis who ‘slander’ IDF amid ‘Naza’ documentary row

The prime minister also pledged to increase the damages that courts can require those found to have defamed the military to pay

September 17, 2026 15:05
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Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu visits a restaurant in the northern Israeli city of Safed on September 9, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to introduce legislation to revoke the citizenship of Israelis who “slander” IDF soldiers abroad.

Netanyahu said on Wednesday that he would introduce two bills targeting Israelis whom he accused of damaging the reputation of IDF soldiers overseas.

The first would create an option to revoke the citizenship of those who “slander” Israeli troops, while the second would increase the statutory damages that could be awarded in legal cases where individuals are found to have defamed soldiers.

In a video message, Netanyahu said: “The first [bill] is to revoke the citizenship of anyone who defames soldiers, and the second is to hit them in their pockets and increase the statutory damages for defamation they can be sued for by 20 times.

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Topics:

Israel

IDF

Israeli Politics

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