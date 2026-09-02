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Met cancels Galliano exhibition amid backlash over historic antisemitism

The fashion designer has previously apologised for saying he “loved” Hitler and told a Jewish woman she would have been ‘f***ing gassed’ while he was drunk in a Paris restaurant

September 2, 2026 11:04
Galliano.jpg
John Galliano next to Anna Wintour (C) during 'Vogue World: Paris' at Place Vendôme in Paris, France, on June 23, 2024 (Getty Images)

By

Phoebe Black

1 min read
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The Metropolitan Museum of Art has cancelled an exhibition honouring John Galliano, which was set to anchor the 2027 Met Gala amid a backlash over the British designer’s history of antisemitic remarks.

Museum director Max Hollein said the institution and Galliano had jointly agreed not to proceed with the exhibition following “thoughtful discussions”.

Galliano called it a "sad" decision and apologised for “the pain caused by my words in the past”, insisting that his atonement for his comments is "a continuing responsibility".

Galliano's selection has proved controversial due to an antisemitic outburst in 2010 in which he expressed “love” for Adolf Hitler and told a group of Jewish women: “People like you would be dead. Your mothers, your forefathers would all be f***ing gassed.

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New York

Art

Arts

Antisemitism

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