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Met Gala 2027 to honour British fashion designer John Galliano despite antisemitic outburst

Galliano was arrested in 2011 over an anti-Jewish tirade in Paris, an incident for which he has since repeatedly apologised

August 3, 2026 15:32
GettyImages-493064467.jpg
British designer John Galliano gives a press conference on his new work as a consultant for Russian cosmetics retailer L'Etoile in at the Barvikha Luxury Village Concert Hall, Moscow, May 22, 2014 (Credit: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced that the 2027 Met Gala will honour British fashion designer John Galliano, despite an antisemitism scandal that derailed his career.

The museum has unveiled next year's Costume Institute exhibition, titled John Galliano: Horizons. As is tradition, the exhibition will provide the inspiration for the gala's dress code, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the most visually ambitious editions of fashion's biggest night.

Running from May 9, 2027, through January 9, 2028, the exhibition will assemble garments, accessories, sketches, archival materials and more to explore Galliano's career, from his celebrated 1984 Central Saint Martins graduate collection to his later work at Maison Margiela.

According to the museum, the exhibition examines his ability to blend “history, geography, artistic tradition and identity into garments of extraordinary imagination”.

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