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House where Hitler was born reopens as police station

Austrian authorities seized the property from its previous owner in 2017 in a bid to prevent it from becoming a hotspot for neo-Nazi tourism

July 22, 2026 11:42
HitlerHouse.jpg
A memorial stone in front of the birthplace of Adolf Hitler, which has reopened as a police station, in Braunau am Inn, Austria, on July 16, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Rob Hyde,

in Germany

2 min read
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The house where Adolf Hitler was born has finally been turned into a police station in an attempt to stop it becoming a shrine for neo-Nazis.

Austria’s Federal Ministry of the Interior claims the building in which the Nazi Führer was born in the town of Braunau will prevent the site from becoming a magnet for far-right extremists.

But the renovation project, which has cost £17 million, is intensely controversial given the active role Austrian police played in enforcing Nazi persecution during the Second World War.

Critics have argued it is grotesque to turn Hitler's birthplace into a police station given that Austrian police worked hand-in-hand with the SS and Gestapo in persecuting Jews, Roma and other 'Enemies Of The State'.

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Topics:

Hitler

Austria

Police

Nazi

Neo-Nazi

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