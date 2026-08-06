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Tania Leslau

By

Tania Leslau

Opinion

John Galliano may have repented for his antisemitic tirade – but does he warrant Met Gala martyrdom?

There’s no denying that he is a creative genius but as a Jewish fashion editor, I don't want my industry to become another place where Jewish voices are hushed for the sake of a good party

August 6, 2026 07:49
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John Galliano attends "Le Grand Diner du Louvre" Passage Richelieu Photocall on March 4, 2025 in Paris (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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Jet-lagged in the early hours of Sunday morning, I frustratedly grabbed my phone and opened up Instagram. The news that the 2027 Met Gala will honour British fashion designer John Galliano flooded my feed.

The feeling of “seriously?” was quickly followed by the inevitable swipe through the comment section. “About time,” was the general sentiment, interspersed among users praising the courage of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and positing that 2027’s instalment will be “the best ever.”

Quite the statement given that back in 2010 Galliano famously embarked on an antisemitic tirade, in which he detailed his “love” for Hitler while telling a group of Jewish women: “People like you would be dead. Your mothers, your forefathers would all be f***ing gassed.”

He was subsequently dismissed from his role of creative director at Dior and fined, citing stress and addiction as the reason behind the incident, which was filmed and disseminated online. After studying Judaism and the Holocaust with Rabbi Barry Marcus and leaders from the Anti-Defamation League, Galliano returned as Maison Margiela's creative director in October 2014.

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Fashion

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