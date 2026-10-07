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Mamdani condemns ‘apartheid’ in October 7 anniversary statement

The New York Mayor condemned Hamas’ ‘war crimes’ but added that the ‘suffering did not begin nor end’ with the 2023 attacks

October 7, 2026 15:59
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New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani arrives to meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the residence of Brazil's ambassador to the UN in New York City on September 21, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has condemned “apartheid” and American tax dollars funding “war crimes” in his statement marking the third anniversary of October 7.

Posting on social media on Wednesday, he wrote: “This day is profoundly painful for so many New Yorkers.

“It marks three years since the horrific war crimes of October 7. On that day, Hamas killed more than 1,100 Israelis and abducted 251 others. We grieve alongside our many friends and neighbours who still carry that unthinkable loss.”

However, he then turned to condemnation of Israel, adding: “The suffering did not begin nor end that day. It instead continued through the Israeli government’s devastating, ongoing genocide in Gaza, in which it has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians – including more than 21,000 children.

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Topics:

October 7 anniversary

Ocrober 7

Zohran Mamdani

New York

Israel

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