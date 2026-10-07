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Michal Cotler-Wunsh

By

Michal Cotler-Wunsh

Opinion

When words become weapons: Why we launched a dictionary to reclaim legal terms.

Only when international law is applied consistently and equally can it protect victims and establish accountability. Demonisation, delegitimisation, and double standards fuel ever-mutating antisemitism, embolden extremism, and threaten the foundations of democracies

October 7, 2026 15:27
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Protest against Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria, on May 16, 2026. (Image: Getty Images)
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The law depends on words. When those words lose their meaning, the protections they promise become impossible to uphold and protect.

On the third anniversary of the October 7 massacre, the International Legal Forum (ILF) is launching an online Dictionary of Terms to confront what it describes as an additional existential warfront that threatens humanity and freedom: the systematic abuse of legal principles.

The initiative addresses a question with consequences far beyond any single country or conflict: what happens when terms intended to identify the most heinous crimes, protect victims from perpetrators, and establish accountability are detached from their definitions and deployed as political weapons?

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October 7 Massacres

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