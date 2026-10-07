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Masked anti-Israel mob target offices of Board of Deputies on October 7

Police arrest five people for inciting racial hatred at a demonstration at the Board’s HQ in London

October 7, 2026 12:57
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An anti-Israel mob demonstrate outside the offices of British Jewry's leadership body on the third anniversary of the October 7 massacre. (Credit: The Canary/Instagram)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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An anti-Israel mob targeted the Jewish community’s leadership, protesting outside the London offices of the Board of Deputies on the third anniversary of October 7.

The demonstrators, most of whom were masked, chanted “stop killing babies” and “we will see you in The Hague”.

Police arrested five people for inciting racial hatred.

Draped in Iranian regime flags, Irish and Palestinian flags, the protesters carried signs accusing the Jewish representative body of being “Israel’s mouthpiece” and of being “a shield for Israel’s crimes”.

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Topics:

Board of Deputies

The Board of Deputies

Anti-Israel protests

Israel

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