Masked anti-Israel mob target offices of Board of Deputies on October 7

They also carried placards saying the Board “weaponises antisemitism”, and calling it the “Board of genocide deniers”.

🚨 Pro-Pals are screeching “stop killing babies” outside the Board of Deputies offices right now. Masked extremists are screeching at the main Jewish communal organisation on OCTOBER 7. Hateful maniacs. pic.twitter.com/NCCEkpw6IE — Heidi Bachram (@HeidiBachram) October 7, 2026

The group demonstrated for around 20 minutes from 11:10am in Camden, north London.

Anti-Israel news outlet The Canary was present for the demonstration, writing on Instagram: “We are outside the Board of Deputies HQ where people are protesting about the organisation's lobbying for Israel and Zionism, and it's propping up of the genocide of the Palestinian people.”

The demonstration comes on the third anniversary of October 7, the worst terrorist attack against Jewish people since the Holocaust, and as British Jewry prepares to mark the date with a commemorative event later on Wednesday hosted by the Board.

The president of the Board of Deputies said they “would not be threatened or intimidated” after the protest.

Phil Rosenberg said: “On the anniversary of the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, masked protesters demonstrated outside our office today, chanting about ‘intifada’ and harassing our neighbours.

“We are grateful to the Metropolitan Police for their swift response and making arrests on the spot.

“We will not be threatened or intimidated by this small and extremist minority of British society.

“We will continue undeterred to advocate for the Jewish people, here and around the world, and to stand up for peace and security for Israelis, Palestinians and the wider Middle East.”

The Community Security Trust (CST) said: “Today is a day of mourning for Jews around the world, marking the anniversary of the murder of 1,200 people in Israel – the worst slaughter of Jews in a single day since the Holocaust.

"For anti-Israel protesters to choose today to hold their demonstrations at a Jewish organisation is deliberately provocative and offensive.

"It says everything about the hate and extremism that is far too common within their movement.”

The Metropolitan Police said: “Earlier this morning, officers made arrests at a spontaneous protest outside the Board of Deputies in Camden.

”Five people were arrested for inciting racial hatred, involving allegedly shouting or chanting slogans calling for intifada. They remain in police custody. The protest in Camden has now ended.”