Jacob Elordi ‘in talks’ to star opposite Scarlett Johansson in Jewish director’s A24 thriller

Producers behind the upcoming A24 thriller Scapegoat, which will star Bafta-winning Jewish actor Scarlett Johansson, are in talks to bring the Saltburn and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi into the project, it has emerged.
Depending on a final agreement, filming with Elordi and Johansson at the helm is set to commence in late 2026, according to Deadline.
Scapegoat will be written and directed by Ari Aster, a self-described “proud Jew best known for critically acclaimed horror films, including Hereditary and Midsommar.
Originally from Princeton, New Jersey, Aster was brought up Jewish, but says he is no longer practising.
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