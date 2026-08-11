Jacob Elordi ‘in talks’ to star opposite Scarlett Johansson in Jewish director’s A24 thriller

Breakout independent studio A24, which also collaborated with Aster on his previous projects, is set to distribute the film, with Square Peg producing.

Little is currently known about the plot, only that the film will focus on a woman (Johansson) wrongly accused of a past misdeed, hence its title.

Rumours circulating about its contents range from a thriller about a doctor operating on an internet personality inspired by influencer and boxing impresario Jake Paul, all the way to a sci-fi romance.

Johansson, born in Manhattan, comes from a Jewish family which traces its lineage to Poland and Russia.

Back in 2017, on an episode of PBS’s Finding Your Roots, Johansson discovered that her maternal great-great-uncle and other members of her extended family perished in the Warsaw Ghetto.

Originally starting out in theatre, she has since headlined films such as Black Widow, Jojo Rabbit, Marriage Story, for which she was nominated for an Oscar, and Lucy.

In 2025, the critically acclaimed actor made her directorial debut with the comedy-drama film Eleanor the Great, which followed the story of a 94-year-old Jewish woman who pretended to be a Holocaust survivor, which premiered in September 2025 at the Cannes Film Festival.

As of now, Scapegoat has no official release date, though a premiere before mid-2027 is reported to be unlikely.