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‘Being a Jew on social media can be difficult but it’s so rewarding’ – influencers speak ahead of JC event

Dov Forman and chef Josh ‘Falmer’ Halmer among the four panellists on Thursday, 25 June

June 18, 2026 11:54
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The event will take place on Thursday, 25 June.

By

Alma Green

2 min read

They’re four young Jewish influencers who share joy, history and culture with millions of followers.

Now these leading content creators will be sharing their thoughts on the rewards and challenges of navigating through TikTok and Instagram in a very special JC event next Thursday.

Dov Forman (@dovforman) has garnered a global audience with Holocaust education material after sharing his late great-grandmother’s survivor story online when he was 16 years old.

With over 2 million followers on TikTok, the UCL student was listed among TIME’s 100 most influential creators in 2025 and featured on The Sunday Times’ Young Power List 2026.

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