‘Being a Jew on social media can be difficult but it’s so rewarding’ – influencers speak ahead of JC event

The 22-year-old told the JC ahead of the event: “To be a Jew on social media can be difficult, but it can be incredibly rewarding.

“Social media is a space for all kinds of things, but we need to show up. We can change hearts and minds. We mustn’t give up on that fight.”

Informed by the perspective of his family’s history, he takes a long-term view on the current challenges facing Britain’s Jews.

He said: “We have been through so much more than this. What’s happening now might only be a footnote in Jewish history.

“We should take hope from people like my great-grandmother, and we should also speak up, because no one will do that for us.

For Dov, taking part in online discourse is crucial in the battle against extremism: “Jewish people will feel much more empowered if they use their voices to join this fight against hatred and misinformation.

“Everybody has a seat at the table in the digital age—you just have to use your platform.”

Meanwhile, chef Josh Halmer on @falmer.uk uses his platform to explore Jewish history through food.

He first gained attention in 2025 with a video about cooking pork at culinary school as a Jew and soon began discussing the war in Israel.

“I realised that’s what I wanted to do,” he said.

“I wanted to post about Judaism, my love for Israel, and the diaspora’s food.”

Whether tossing together “Golda Meir Chicken Soup” while promoting Jewish resilience or making a pickle-themed meal for Jewish Culture Month, Josh dismisses online antisemitism like last week’s leftovers.

“I just felt frustrated seeing how Jews were depicted on social media,” Josh said. “One day, my algorithm was covered with antisemitism.

“I felt fed up and wanted to add my two cents, whether it made a difference or not. I was making it for myself.”

The event will also feature American comedian Chaya Raichik, who chronicles her stylish Jewish daily life to over 100,000 followers on @chayaoflondon. Last month the mother-of-three launched her jewellery brand, Ellaya.

Completing the panel is Karen Cinnamon, the founder of the world’s biggest Jewish wedding platform, Smashing the Glass, and also a “Jewish Joymaxxing” lifestyle influencer, a play on an online cosmetics trend.

Her account @yourjewishlife instructs over 300,000 followers to “choose joy” and “kvell often”. Giving Gen Z fads a Jewish flair, she firmly promotes modern Jewish pride to a tight-knit audience. Her Instagram channel name is “The Jewish Girls Group Chat”.

“Jewish creators have shown that social media can be a place for profoundly important education,” Dov said.

“The likes of which I did with my great-grandmother, what Holocaust organisations have done, and what others have done – whether through food like Falmer, or a positive image of Judaism like Karen, or day-to-day life like Chaya.”

In the event at a north-west London location on 25 June, the four leading Jewish influencers will be in discussion with JC Social Media Editor, Michelle Wolodarsky. A drinks reception will also take place, sponsored by Kedem Europe.

To book and for further details go to:

https://www.thejc.com/events/behind-the-feed-jewish-voices-in-the-digital-age-eaiqzjko