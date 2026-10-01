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‘Israel will win – we have no choice’: A message of defiance and veiled warning to Iran on the UN world stage

Uncowed by a mass walkout within the hall and demonstrators outside, Benjamin Netanyahu fought back against a torrent of hostility in what may be his final appearance before the General Assembly

October 1, 2026 14:38
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Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds up a pager as he speaks during the 81st United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on September 24, 2026. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Natalie Lisbona

6 min read
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In the immediate aftermath of October 7, it quickly became apparent that any hope of the world uniting in condemnation of Hamas and support for Israel was at best a naive, fanciful notion, even before the IDF had taken any retaliatory action.

Still, who could have imagined that three years on the Jewish state would have to face the levels of hostility and sheer hate directed towards it at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York last week?

For the anti-Israel brigade among the assembled diplomats, there was only one bogeyman to serve as the target of their ire: Benjamin Netanyahu.

But the seething cauldron of fury that the prime minister found in the Big Apple only played to his strengths, according to those around him.

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