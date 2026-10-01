Become a Member
USA

NY Jewish groups highlight lack of focus on antizionist violence in Mamdani’s new antisemitism strategy

Jewish leaders did, though, welcome a greater emphasis on the issue of Jew-hate, more funding for community security and a renewed drive for better Holocaust education

October 1, 2026 12:06
Mamdani.jpg
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani arrives to meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the residence of Brazil's ambassador to the UN in New York City on September 21, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

New York Jewish groups have been left divided over a first-of-its-kind municipal strategy to combat antisemitism put forward by the city’s mayor, Zohran Mamdani’s.

The 35-page plan, released on Tuesday, represents the Mamdani administration’s first citywide framework for combating antisemitism and includes $6.4 million for hate-crime prevention and support programmes, alongside $1 million for security at synagogues and other houses of worship.

The initiative also calls for expanded Holocaust education and greater recognition of Jewish history and cultural institutions.

The plan has largely been welcomed by progressive Jewish organisations, but several major mainstream Jewish groups said it leaves out whether rhetoric targeting Israel and Zionism can contribute to antisemitic hostility against Jews in New York.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

New York

Zohran Mamdani

Antisemitism

Antizionism

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper