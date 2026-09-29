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Record number of states boycott UN event for 25th anniversary of ‘antisemitic’ Durban conference

The Israeli envoy to the global body said it must confront Jew-hate ‘with the same seriousness as every other form of racism’

September 29, 2026 15:59
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US President Trump addresses the UN General Assembly in New York City on September 22, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Rebecca Szlechter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

2 min read
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More than 40 countries boycotted a UN event on Monday marking 25 years since the 2001 Durban Conference, which critics have long asserted espoused antisemitic rhetoric.

That set a new record, surpassing the previous high of 38 countries that skipped the event in 2021, according to the Israeli delegation to the United Nations.

The boycott followed a diplomatic campaign led by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, which encouraged countries around the world to avoid the event.

The anniversary should serve as a reminder of what happens when the fight against racism is politicised, according to Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the global body.

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Topics:

United Nations

Israel

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