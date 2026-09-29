Record number of states boycott UN event for 25th anniversary of ‘antisemitic’ Durban conference

“The lesson of Durban is that a noble cause can lose all credibility when it is hijacked by hatred and political agendas,” Danon told JNS.

“The fight against racism must never become a vehicle for antisemitism or for singling out the Jewish state.

“Twenty-five years later, the growing number of countries boycotting the event shows that many members of the international community understand where Durban went wrong.”

“The United Nations must now demonstrate that it understands as well,” he went on.

“That means confronting antisemitism with the same seriousness as every other form of racism, rather than providing it with a platform and calling it human rights.”

The 2001 World Conference Against Racism took place in Durban, South Africa, under UN auspices.

It was intended to address racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance but drew criticism from Israel, the US and Jewish organisations over antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetoric at a parallel NGO forum.

A US State Department report to Congress said anti-Israel rhetoric at the conference was “pervasive” and cited South Africa’s then-deputy foreign minister, Aziz Pahad, as acknowledging that the forum had been “hijacked” by participants with an anti-Israel agenda and turned into an antisemitic event.

Then-US Secretary of State Colin Powell said that the US was withdrawing from the conference on September 3, 2001, since its declarations contained “hateful language,” revived the discredited “Zionism equals racism” formulation, suggested that apartheid existed in Israel and singled out Israel for condemnation.

Evan R Bernstein, CEO of B’nai B’rith International, which sent a large delegation to the 2001 conference, told JNS on Monday that B’nai B’rith representatives witnessed firsthand “how a United Nations conference meant to fight racism became a platform for the very hatred it was supposed to confront”.

“Durban’s legacy is 25 years of legitimising the demonisation of Israel and the Jewish people, and the record boycott shows much of the world is finally refusing to celebrate it,” Bernstein said.

The conference’s legacy continues to affect perceptions of Israel and Jews internationally, according to the B’nai B’rith leader.

“That is the real legacy of Durban,” he told JNS. “It did not advance the fight against racism. Instead, it gave international cover to the modern demonisation of Israel and the Jewish people.”

A spokesman for the American Jewish Committee also criticised the UN commemoration.

“At a time when antisemitic incidents have reached record levels and antizionist invective is leading to horrific violence against Jews, the world cannot afford to see the toxicity of the Durban conference repeated yet again,” the group told JNS.

“AJC will continue to stress to governments that they must not tolerate an approach to mobilising global support for combating racism that has repeatedly provided a pretext for bad actors to daemonise and delegitimise Israel and invite and legitimise hatred of and violence against Jews.”