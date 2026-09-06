High Holy Days terror threat update for Jews and Israelis abroad

The security body issued a list of recommendations for Israelis travelling abroad, including keeping a low profile, and refraining from displaying Israeli or Jewish symbols. Israelis are advised to avoid publishing real-time locations, and blocking or removing any content from social media that indicates service in the Israeli military.

The body also recommended keeping away from local protests and avoiding political discussions with foreign nationals, while staying alert to anything unusual.

The NSC listed a number of factors that raise the level of threat for Israelis abroad – chief among them is the ongoing conflict with Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas and other terrorist groups.

Iran and its proxies have remained the main instigators of global terrorism against Israeli and Jewish targets around the world, as they remain engaged in special efforts to attack diplomatic missions, senior Israeli officials, security personnel, Jewish community institutions, and Israeli civilians, the NSC noted.

Hamas is devoting efforts to establishing terrorist infrastructure in Europe and elsewhere, it continued.

Other jihadist organisations such as the so-called Islamic State and Al Qaeda continue to explicitly call for attacks against Jews, posing a significant threat in Africa and Asia, it said.

The council said 25 Israelis and Jews have been killed in terrorist attacks abroad since the start of the “War of Redemption” – the official Israeli government name for the multi-front regional conflict that was triggered by the Hamas-led terror attacks on Israel on October 7 2023.

It cited a rise in lone-wolf attacks on “soft” and accessible targets, including community centres and synagogues, and flagged the third anniversary next month of the October 7 assault as a “focus of protests and demonstrations (possibly involving violence), as well as increased efforts to carry out attacks.”

The threat assessment does not constitute a new travel warning, the council added.

Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Sukkot will all take place throughout September this year. Typically, millions of Israelis pass through Ben Gurion Airport during the peak holiday period. Top destinations include Greece, Cyprus, the United States, Italy, and the United Arab Emirates.