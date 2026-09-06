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High Holy Days terror threat update for Jews and Israelis abroad

Israel’s Security Council issued the warning ahead of Rosh Hashanah, which begins on Friday evening

September 6, 2026 11:34
Travellers queuing at Ben Gurion airport.jpg
Typically, millions of Israelis pass through Ben Gurion Airport during the peak holiday period (Photo: Flash90)

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

1 min read
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Iran and its terrorist proxies, including Hezbollah and Hamas, are intensifying efforts to attack Israelis and Jews abroad, according to a threat assessment issued ahead of the High Holy Days.

Israel’s National Security Council that said the latest assessment, issued today, maps current threats ahead of Rosh Hashanah, which this year will be celebrated from sunset on September 11, and runs until nightfall on September 13.

The main threats remain concentrated in countries surrounding Iran, notably Turkey, Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates.

Jordan, Qatar, Somaliland and Egypt, including the Sinai Peninsula, “must be strictly avoided”, according to the NSC.

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Topics:

Terrorism

Security

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