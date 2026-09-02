Iran may strike Israel over High Holy Days, says Katz

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has confirmed that Israel is bracing for a possible Iranian attack during the upcoming High Holy Days.

Katz said there was “every possibility” of a strike during the festival period and pledged that he is prepared to respond with “great force” should such an attack materialise.

He told a conference hosted by Israeli news site Ynet: “For now, they are striking throughout the region except us; there is a possibility that they will attack us. We are prepared for that defensively.”

Katz added that Israel is currently letting the United States take the lead in striking Iran, given Washington's stake in the Strait of Hormuz and regional energy security - but that Israel could be drawn back into the conflict at any point and is ready both “defensively and offensively”.