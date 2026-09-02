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Iran may strike Israel over High Holy Days, says Katz

The defence minister added that ‘our planes are ready to take off’ to respond with ‘great force’ should such a strike occur

September 2, 2026 15:33
Copy of Israel's defence minister Israel Katz GettyImages-2256648258.jpg
Israel's defence minister, Israel Katz (Getty Images)

By

Phoebe Black

1 min read
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Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has confirmed that Israel is bracing for a possible Iranian attack during the upcoming High Holy Days.

Katz said there was “every possibility” of a strike during the festival period and pledged that he is prepared to respond with “great force” should such an attack materialise.

He told a conference hosted by Israeli news site Ynet: “For now, they are striking throughout the region except us; there is a possibility that they will attack us. We are prepared for that defensively.”

Katz added that Israel is currently letting the United States take the lead in striking Iran, given Washington's stake in the Strait of Hormuz and regional energy security - but that Israel could be drawn back into the conflict at any point and is ready both “defensively and offensively”.

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Topics:

Israel Katz

Iran

Israel

Chagim

High Holy Days

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